As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Foothills Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Stake by $1.67 Million; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Increased Its Stake in Heico (HEI) by $731,500

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 29,290 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92M, up from 23,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 347,649 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised

Foothills Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 84.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foothills Asset Management Ltd bought 19,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 43,562 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.66 million, up from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 5,095 shares to 8,955 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,487 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag reported 77,086 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co accumulated 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 439 shares. Cim Ltd Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 10,573 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,331 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 105,450 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Legal & General Public Ltd Com accumulated 103,306 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Copeland Mngmt reported 96,967 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.28% or 35,615 shares. Gm Advisory Gp reported 0.08% stake. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 3,229 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company has 36,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 4,986 shares.

