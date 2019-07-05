As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Raised by $822,153 Its Position; Meridian Management Co Increased Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 2.82 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 10,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 614,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.09 million, up from 603,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 793,675 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G had bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 6,396 shares to 220,531 shares, valued at $38.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,501 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 30,261 shares to 60,279 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,255 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.