As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Increased Stake by $372,960; As Auto Data Processing (ADP) Share Value Rose, Zevin Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Auto Data Processing (ADP) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 129,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.38M, down from 131,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Auto Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $159.84. About 1.33 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Franchise Report (Table); 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report Details (Table); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 4.02M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $582.92 million for 30.05 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.