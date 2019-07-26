As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Carlson Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $2.06 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed by $1.75 Million Its Position

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 16.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.46M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,100 shares to 89,734 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C has 52,618 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio. Amer Registered Investment Advisor owns 4.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,766 shares. Lincoln Cap Lc has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lawson Kroeker Inv Ne stated it has 112,476 shares. Mariner Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 887,985 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.49 million shares. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd reported 3.13 million shares stake. 391,276 were reported by Heritage Management Corp. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 642,475 shares. Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.26% or 270,067 shares. 40,391 were reported by Northstar Asset Mngmt Limited. Dock Street Asset Management has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Montag And Caldwell Lc accumulated 806,122 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 120,668 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Milestone holds 0.2% or 12,471 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42M worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares.

