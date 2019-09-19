As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Rose, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $17.35 Million; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Lowered Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $50.45 Million as Market Value Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 32.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 206,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 429,672 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.14M, down from 636,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $83.64. About 2.72 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – Lupe Valdez Prepares to Face Greg Abbott in Texas: `This Election Is Not Going to Be Bought’; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 334,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.98M, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 2.93 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE, AND UPDATING ITS GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Com owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,807 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Company holds 0.34% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 37,791 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 0% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Com Ltd reported 0.28% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 1.61% or 48,500 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company reported 11,226 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.23% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 0.55% or 45,318 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Invs holds 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 336,744 shares. American Century owns 3.38M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Fisher Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.94% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Citizens State Bank Tru has invested 0.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Hawaiian Bancshares has 28,944 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 51,444 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 427,300 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $272.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 190.96 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $3.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19,158 shares to 166,051 shares, valued at $34.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.89 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.