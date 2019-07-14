As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Union Bankshares Lowered Its Holding by $470,366; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Valuation Declined, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Cut by $638,575 Its Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $6.6 during the last trading session, reaching $310.48. About 2.03 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30

Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp sold 5,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,514 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 67,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 5.67 million shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series I by 10,398 shares to 14,837 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 earnings per share, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 16.80 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.23 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 174,814 shares to 221,167 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 75,438 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares with value of $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.