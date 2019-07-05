As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.06 Million; Source Cap (SOR) Position Held by Shaker Financial Services Llc

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Source Cap Inc (SOR) by 280.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 85,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,209 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 30,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Source Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.75. About 4,401 shares traded. Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) has declined 1.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 2.23 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 4,980 shares. Moreover, Overbrook Mngmt Corp has 0.2% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Alley Ltd Company has 2.79% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Professional Advisory Ser owns 0.05% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,000 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 233,100 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc owns 10,099 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc has 13,973 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund owns 34,919 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Iowa Bancorp holds 27,661 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Ltd Com reported 2.43% stake. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 1.71 million shares stake. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & has invested 0.43% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.18% or 23,769 shares in its portfolio.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares to 179,497 shares, valued at $11.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWX) by 13,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40B for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Tx Adv Total Ret Strg (JTA) by 59,511 shares to 524,926 shares, valued at $6.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Calamos Strategic Totl Retn (CSQ) by 173,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,103 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Mgmt Inc (CIK).

