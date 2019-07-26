As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Benin Management Trimmed Holding by $639,900; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Founders Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 21.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,055 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 37,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 4.45 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88 million and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G also bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $272.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 3,681 shares to 156,203 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C.