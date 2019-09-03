As Abbott Labs (ABT) Stock Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; St James Investment Company Increases Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 9.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 73,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 827,029 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.03 million, up from 753,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.78M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 1.07 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Strategic Value Investing: Estimates of Cash Flows – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Dexcom a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 107,681 shares to 62,185 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,215 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De stated it has 19.15M shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Qs Ltd accumulated 73,656 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pitcairn Communication invested in 0.15% or 17,070 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 103,661 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Gru has invested 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Piedmont Inv Inc accumulated 71,787 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Private Advisor Lc holds 157,880 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 17,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 60,605 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management owns 85,503 shares. Garrison Asset Lc stated it has 80,667 shares. Of Virginia Va holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 28,365 shares. 81,052 were accumulated by Bragg Finance Inc.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 165,779 shares to 637,337 shares, valued at $32.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 155,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,401 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tru Department Mb Commercial Bank N A invested in 0% or 472 shares. Old Republic holds 1.23% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dearborn Prns owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,150 shares. 269,632 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.14% or 36,067 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0.33% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 26.93 million shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Com reported 1.12% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3.73M shares. First Bank Of Omaha holds 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 78,470 shares. B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt owns 0.98% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 57,330 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,293 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.