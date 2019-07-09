As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital Management Has Cut by $2.06 Million Its Stake; Church & Dwight (CHD) Holder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has Trimmed Position

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 1.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank sold 4,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 113,814 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $73.09. About 703,023 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41B for 26.55 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $249,875 were bought by Stratton John G.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 35.14 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $674.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 53,549 shares to 421,857 shares, valued at $36.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 15,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.29 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Dierker Richard A sold $5.18M.