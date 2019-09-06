As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Holder Guardian Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $531,907; Halliburton Co (HAL) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Cut Stake

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 15.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 9.42M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.97 million, down from 11.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 7.07 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 30/04/2018 – Halliburton Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 6,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 14,991 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 21,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.08. About 2.72 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 103,783 shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $88.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG) by 119,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $321.29M for 12.87 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

