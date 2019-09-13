As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased Holding by $685,692; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Cut Its Kimberly (KMB) Position by $341,544 as Share Price Rose

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 2,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 14,613 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 17,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Still Expects 2018 Adj Effective Tax Rate of 23% to 26%; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 22/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark and Deltares Launch Innovative Tool for Sustainable Water Management; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 8,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 257,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.65M, down from 265,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $84.26. About 2.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 11/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: Data to Be Submitted to FDA to Support Consideration of Long-Term Indication for HeartMate 3

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25,680 shares to 51,360 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 47,109 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Bailard stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bamco Inc New York has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 3,500 shares stake. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 69,169 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. American National Registered Invest Advisor Inc owns 9,525 shares. Blackhill has 338,430 shares for 4.58% of their portfolio. Penbrook Management Limited Liability reported 0.35% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation owns 916,300 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust reported 47,695 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc owns 50,669 shares or 2.91% of their US portfolio. 36,487 are held by Blue Chip Partners. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Charter Company holds 162,266 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prns reported 4,417 shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 21,191 shares to 37,994 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 118,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.