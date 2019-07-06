As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, First National Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $738,966; Curbstone Financial Management Has Raised Position in Tjx Cos (Tjx) (TJX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) (TJX) by 95.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 30,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,434 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 32,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc (Tjx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.67 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 9,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,374 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22M, down from 124,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Us Preferred Stock (PFF) by 19,750 shares to 53,490 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trading Desk Inc (Ttd) by 2,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,380 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (Gild) (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Com accumulated 158,323 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Jlb And Associates Inc invested in 2.58% or 229,993 shares. Haverford Trust Communication owns 2.47 million shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh reported 15,493 shares. Chatham Capital Group has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Financial Advantage Inc reported 3.38% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Cullinan Associate reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Motco holds 0.62% or 117,117 shares in its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated stated it has 7,300 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability owns 46,848 shares. Longview Prtnrs (Guernsey) reported 1.28% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 20,611 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ifrah Serv Inc stated it has 20,174 shares. Yhb Advsrs reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Guardian Invest reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cumberland Limited reported 3,600 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 157,902 shares stake. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 2.26% or 323,145 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fragasso Grp Incorporated accumulated 5,106 shares. Hwg Holdg LP holds 8,584 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp reported 46.21 million shares stake. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 3.81 million shares or 1.61% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability owns 65,327 shares. Amalgamated Bank owns 0.42% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 219,051 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.53% or 32,874 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime also sold $12.42 million worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Wednesday, January 30.