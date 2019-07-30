As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Carlson Capital Management Decreased Position; Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $840,000 as Stock Value Declined

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $88.55. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 953,650 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Most Favored Nation Protection For Abbott Laboratories – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Ltd Liability Com holds 3.30 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. California-based Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability has invested 4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bowen Hanes & Communication reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 33,972 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.12% or 10.28M shares. Osterweis Capital Management Inc has 2,745 shares. Leisure Cap Mngmt holds 0.78% or 11,619 shares in its portfolio. Compton Mngmt Inc Ri holds 1.23% or 35,450 shares. Congress Asset Communication Ma has 0.77% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 739,912 shares. Scholtz & Co Ltd Liability stated it has 66,689 shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Limited Company holds 2,852 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bender Robert Associates, a California-based fund reported 10,451 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank owns 48,646 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Legacy Private Tru invested in 0.04% or 4,295 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 26.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,699 shares to 7,261 shares, valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Extreme Networks Commences Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer to Acquire Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Extreme Networks Stock Crashed Today – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Indiana Toll Road Reduces Traffic Incidents by 30 Percent Using Extreme Networks – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Extreme Networks (EXTR) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c, Revenues Beat; Offers 3Q EPS Guidance Below Consensus, 3Q Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Below Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 32,536 shares. Aqr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 475,452 shares. Prudential Inc has 550,179 shares. 115,743 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Us Natl Bank De has 271 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 46,994 shares. Paloma Management accumulated 28,675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.14% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 137,335 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 30,700 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 8.12 million shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 93,460 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 46,141 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.01% or 29,348 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR).