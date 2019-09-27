As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Marco Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $428,232; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding Maintained by Baldwin Brothers Inc

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40 million, up from 140,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 9.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 5,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 77,824 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, down from 82,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 1.27 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,767 shares to 69,691 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,981 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,371 shares to 67,782 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

