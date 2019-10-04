As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Value Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Upped by $19.62 Million Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Upped Its Position by $1.79 Million

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 10,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 33,638 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $181.51. About 2.53M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2148.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 233,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 244,484 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.56M, up from 10,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.04. About 415,559 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). The Texas-based Hodges Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has 88,778 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2.24M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.09% or 354,667 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 42,871 shares. Altfest L J & Communication stated it has 1,937 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Llc invested in 0.81% or 9,522 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.68% or 425,186 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 626,362 shares. Private Cap Advsrs owns 26,088 shares. Adirondack Trust reported 2,796 shares. Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 68,712 shares.

