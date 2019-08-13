As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Tobam Lifted Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) as Stock Value Rose

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 88,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 54,276 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, down from 142,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 230,269 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN

Tobam increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 91,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.85 million, up from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 495,547 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining declares $0.88 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Gold Stocks and Gold Production: A Beginner’s Guide – Investing News Network” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Assessing Whether Newmont Goldcorp Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Lc holds 0.28% or 79,046 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 129,877 shares. Conning Incorporated holds 9,538 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nuveen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Royal London Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 217,080 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 6.77 million shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.19% or 583,307 shares. First Eagle Investment Management, New York-based fund reported 12.02 million shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 30,795 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Ltd invested 0.52% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Meridian Counsel stated it has 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 0.02% or 216,351 shares.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 74,631 shares to 96,399 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 155,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,674 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Sell-Side Issues Positive Prognosis For Abbott Following Mixed Q4 Results, Strong 2019 Outlook – Benzinga” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “An Abbott Labs Analyst’s 5 Reasons To Own The Stock: ‘Near-Perfect For This Environment’ – Benzinga” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.53 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (Put) (NYSE:WBS) by 12,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (Put) (NYSE:BG) by 121,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS).