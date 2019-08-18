As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Accredited Investors Has Raised Position; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Shares Rose, Renaissance Group Has Upped by $2.22 Million Its Stake

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 41,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 498,150 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, up from 457,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14 million shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500.

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 5.79 million shares traded or 13.01% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Corp has 0.81% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 19,903 shares. Mairs And Pwr stated it has 3.01M shares or 2.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 229,645 are owned by Rbo And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cullinan Associate Inc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 66,030 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 1.19% or 233,786 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Alesco Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cornerstone Capital reported 3.94% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Dorsey Whitney Ltd invested in 1.75% or 140,138 shares. D L Carlson Investment Grp Inc holds 26,420 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 16,455 are owned by Adell Harriman Carpenter. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Pa holds 285,423 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. The New York-based John G Ullman And has invested 1.88% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Rosenbaum Jay D, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,730 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 149,300 shares.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 52,083 shares to 349,156 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,141 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:CCK) 34% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crown Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 58,558 shares to 616,500 shares, valued at $33.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Informatio (NYSE:FIS) by 15,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,774 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW).