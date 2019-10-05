As Abbott Labs (ABT) Share Price Rose, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Lowered Its Holding; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.25 Million

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 49.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 23,594 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 46,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 16,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 30,991 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36 million, down from 47,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM, HUAWEI IN TALKS TO SETTLE PATENT-ROYALTY DISPUTE- WSJ, CITING; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS WILL NOT SELL ANY CRITICAL NATIONAL SECURITY ASSETS TO ANY FOREIGN COMPANIES; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Says Will ‘Focus’R&D’ Spend at Qualcomm — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held March 23; 15/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN IS SAID SEEKING FUNDING FOR BUYOUT: FT; 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd holds 131,102 shares. Sun Life Fin Inc accumulated 985 shares. Howard Management holds 12,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 49.76M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Carret Asset holds 4,294 shares. Hm Payson & invested in 4,725 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc invested in 0.07% or 17,719 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 163,835 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Covington Capital Management holds 61,538 shares. Greenwich Wealth invested in 0.09% or 6,975 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 1.63% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 47,495 shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 522,885 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora owns 34,743 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $265.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,346 shares to 20,124 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 23,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 0.81% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 756,861 shares. Moreover, Wade G W has 0.12% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sector Gamma As owns 687,260 shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon owns 0.51% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 22.09M shares. Hilltop Holding holds 0.19% or 10,674 shares. Old West Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,819 shares. 4,204 are held by Farmers Bank & Trust. Whitnell And Communications has invested 1.54% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ent Fin invested in 0.27% or 14,962 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 2,525 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 143,952 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Cap Investors has invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.65% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1.26M shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 10,040 shares to 32,880 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46B for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.