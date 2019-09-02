As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding; Bank Of Italy Position in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Increased as Share Value Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 140,138 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 145,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11M, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 2.11 million shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: CNHI Ba1 CFR AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – CNH TO MODIFY RETIREE BENEFITS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT RULING; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – CNH SAYS ASC 606 REV. STANDARDS WON’T HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47B for 25.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,557 shares to 24,668 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

