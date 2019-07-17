As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Stake; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Rose While Advisors Preferred Has Increased Holding by $826,472

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 6.33M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers Up 2.0%; 30/04/2018 – Verizon collapses key network elements, improving efficiency and customer functionality; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 16,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 423,288 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.84M, down from 439,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.75 million shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Abbott Laboratories (ABT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readouts From Adamas And Ironwood, Sesen Bio To Offer Shares, Stoke Therapeutics Debut – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 7,973 shares to 8,114 shares, valued at $843,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Business Group launches new network optimization solution to easily support rich media data transmission – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “The T-Mobile Merger With Sprint Could Still Be Killed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “As network performance stands strong, Verizon expands and extends unlimited calling, text and data for customers impacted by Hurricane Barry – GlobeNewswire” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

