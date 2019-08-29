As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Decreased Its Position by $448,404; Salzman & Company Trimmed Position in Moodys (MCO) by $4.74 Million

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $216.36. About 466,750 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Mq3 Investment Manager Quality Assessment To Leblon Equities; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 21, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Southern Methodist University’s (TX) Outlook To Stable; Affirms Aa3; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa2 To Cocoa, Fl; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPECT EU DRAFT FRAMEWORK TO LEAD TO RANGE OF IMPROVEMENTS IN NATIONAL COVERED BOND LEGAL FRAMEWORKS OF EU COUNTRIES; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vmig 1 On Massachusetts’s Sbpa Supported Go Bonds Series 2000b; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS EXPIRATION OF IHRT’ GRACE PERIOD LIMITED DEFAULT; 04/05/2018 – ENOVA’S SR RATING TO B3 FROM Caa1 BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SEES THE U.S. TARIFFS AS HAVING MIXED IMPLICATIONS FOR BRAZIL’S LARGEST STEEL PRODUCERS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes Issued By Battalion Clo Xii Ltd

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 5,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 140,138 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 145,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 3.63M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bancorp The accumulated 13,117 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Enterprise Fin Corp invested in 55 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd holds 7,084 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt Com (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 1,108 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 67,320 were reported by Interest Grp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 130,015 shares. Markel Corp invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 16,510 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory, Maryland-based fund reported 33,840 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.06% or 63,597 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.11% or 13,942 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership holds 0.38% or 155,575 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 21,683 shares.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 55,470 shares. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 68,267 shares. Kdi Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 5.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stratford Consulting Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.16% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Bluestein R H And, a Michigan-based fund reported 231,440 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lvm Ltd Mi stated it has 30,773 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability Company owns 2,854 shares. Compton Cap Ri has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Iron Fincl Llc invested in 4,783 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0.27% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hikari Tsushin owns 32,870 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc reported 9,062 shares.