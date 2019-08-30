As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Columbus Circle Investors Has Increased Its Stake; Telos Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in At&T (T) as Shares Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 38.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 14,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 23,770 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $745,000, down from 38,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $257.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.22. About 3.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Set to Launch Next-Generation DIRECTV NOW Platform; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Believes It Will Add Postpaid Phone Subscribers for FY18; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 53.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 165,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 475,708 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, up from 309,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 419,441 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.37 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,275 shares to 102,259 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 31,318 shares to 104,350 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 36,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,293 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK).