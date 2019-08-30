As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Upped by $11.04 Million Its Stake; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Market Valuation Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Increased Stake by $1.80 Million

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3693.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 139,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 143,500 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.47 million, up from 3,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 757,786 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $829.68M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.28. About 1.18M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 6,579 shares to 98,162 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 417,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,912 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.