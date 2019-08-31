As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Smith Salley & Associates Has Lifted by $454,566 Its Stake; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Value Declined, Holder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed by $459,108 Its Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 328,864 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.00M, down from 333,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 4.08M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Investors cheer changing of the guard at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 150,703 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 144,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Net $418M; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is GeoPark Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:GPRK) 43% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 24,224 shares. Cibc Mkts Corporation accumulated 744,770 shares. Jacobs & Ca stated it has 2,215 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. West Coast Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 3,050 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.12% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 51,236 shares. Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated invested in 0.6% or 9,894 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Invest has invested 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 6,601 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Magnetar Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dakota Wealth Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 10,419 shares. 435,541 are held by Strs Ohio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 23,363 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Ltd Co reported 9,639 shares stake. Dorsal Capital holds 7.52% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.05M shares. Hamel Associate Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares. Ellison Marvin R had bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc by 10,985 shares to 76,371 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 17,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $621.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 60,500 shares to 12,404 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,795 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).