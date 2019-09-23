As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Increased by $3.23 Million Its Stake; Tortoise Capital Advisors Boosted Its Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (EQM) Stake by $40.64 Million

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 38,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 107,212 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.02M, up from 68,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. (EQM) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 923,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 14.76 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $659.48M, up from 13.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 398,912 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – Transaction Expected to Immediately Add to Both EQM and EQGP’s Distributable Cash Flow Per Unit; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners-Rice Midstream Partners Agreement Contains Termination Rights — Filin; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (NYSE:PSXP) by 483,941 shares to 9.96 million shares, valued at $491.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,433 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 22,242 shares to 37,732 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,921 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

