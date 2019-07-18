As Abbott Labs (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Accredited Investors Has Increased Holding by $565,008; As Ecolab Com (ECL) Market Valuation Rose, Endurance Wealth Management Increased Position by $310,640

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,760 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 18,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $195.95. About 869,379 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL)

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 86.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 7,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 8,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 8.63 million shares traded or 65.24% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 23/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES’ ALERE TO PAY $33.2 MILLION TO RESOLVE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q Adj EPS 59c

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DEM) by 52,083 shares to 349,156 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.47% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Banque Pictet Cie has 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 8,388 shares. Communications Of Oklahoma reported 12,499 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Com has invested 1.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.97% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 550,879 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chemical National Bank owns 131,825 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 34,870 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc invested in 2,650 shares. Curbstone Finance Mgmt Corporation invested 0.89% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 3.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). King Wealth holds 9,608 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Company owns 6.43 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 1.19M are owned by Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb owns 22,819 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.86% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amp Capital Limited accumulated 188,472 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer has invested 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 3,582 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.2% or 6,142 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 124,436 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate has 0.18% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 2,200 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Scotia invested in 50,570 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 2,560 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management reported 263 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus holds 23,061 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.9% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 39,304 shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 16,349 shares to 107,757 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 16,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,329 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

