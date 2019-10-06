As Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Position by $469,056; Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) Shareholder Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 68,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 449,874 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 381,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.87. About 887,690 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Qtrly Div by 11.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.96%

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 12,650 shares to 72,833 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement reported 325,646 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 243,377 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hwg Hldg Limited Partnership owns 4,690 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has 12,754 shares. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.15% stake. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 1.75% or 134,669 shares in its portfolio. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.69% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 60,113 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Gru has 0.37% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 12,126 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership holds 5.46M shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt owns 123,492 shares. 108,788 are owned by Tdam Usa Incorporated. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc invested 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chesley Taft & Associate Lc holds 324,788 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Maple Capital reported 190,335 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 24.40 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

