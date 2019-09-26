As Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) Share Value Rose, Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered by $469,056 Its Position; First Wilshire Securities Management Stake in Aegion (AEGN) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (ABT) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 5,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 62,051 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 67,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.86. About 2.56M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Aegion Corp (AEGN) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 60,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The hedge fund held 272,052 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, down from 332,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 76,171 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 12/03/2018 – Aegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names Kenneth Young Interim Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Abbott (ABT) Announces European Approval of Two Life-saving Heart Devices for Babies and Children – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA clears Abbott heart attack test – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Abbott Announces New Data That Shows Artificial Intelligence Technology Can Help Doctors Better Determine Which Patients are Having a Heart Attack – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterling Capital Limited Co holds 1.24% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Company stated it has 3.72 million shares. Engines Lc holds 0.03% or 62,051 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 0.13% or 13,386 shares. Indiana And Inv holds 13,148 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Provise Mgmt Group Inc Inc Ltd Liability owns 12,278 shares. Bender Robert Associate accumulated 9,286 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 23,303 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 0.89% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,875 shares. Peak Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ancora Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Martin Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 30,187 shares. South Texas Money Management reported 11,079 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Lbmc Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hanseatic Management Svcs invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 5,779 shares to 42,603 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (PHB).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.66 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 8.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.45 per share. AEGN’s profit will be $12.67M for 12.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aegion Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold AEGN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 29.62 million shares or 0.63% less from 29.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated holds 32,707 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 226,919 shares. 3,890 are owned by Us Comml Bank De. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag accumulated 34,658 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 6,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com owns 0% invested in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 20,566 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 10,735 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 20,227 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Parkside Fin Retail Bank Trust holds 0.01% or 1,750 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,060 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN).