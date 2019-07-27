As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Valuation Rose, Garrison Financial Lifted Its Holding; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Raised Its American Campus Communities (ACC) Holding

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 403,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.67 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 841,931 shares traded or 22.92% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 18.65% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) by 1.41 million shares to 7.64 million shares, valued at $140.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 27,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,732 shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Co Il accumulated 61,596 shares. First Advisors LP reported 39,487 shares. Ajo LP accumulated 2.35M shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Com has 7,831 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.02% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 120,878 shares. Federated Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 222,713 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication accumulated 26,815 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De invested in 814,153 shares. Ls Invest Lc has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 44,929 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Llc invested in 27,873 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Honeywell International invested 0.81% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Opus Group Lc accumulated 25,104 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Omers Administration stated it has 103,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of stock was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel reported 0.76% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ls Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 114,391 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation reported 261,246 shares stake. Paradigm Capital Inc owns 8,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Advsr owns 10,726 shares. Cap Guardian invested in 171,055 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & reported 0.17% stake. South State accumulated 64,850 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc owns 11,852 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 12.20 million shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 73,141 shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 228,988 are owned by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc accumulated 349 shares. 26,863 are held by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp.