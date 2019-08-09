As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Private Trust Co Lowered Holding by $645,035; Geode Capital Management Position in Atricure (ATRC) Upped by $884,676

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 34,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 431,390 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 397,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.46. About 219,155 shares traded or 25.89% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 8,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 34,532 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 42,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 6.20M shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs 1Q EPS 23c; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold ATRC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.16 million shares or 2.65% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 43,200 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 5,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa invested in 0.1% or 437,022 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 5.79M shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 0.01% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Incorporated holds 0% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) or 16,378 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 17,146 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 744 shares in its portfolio. Pentwater Cap Mngmt LP owns 40,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech L P, New York-based fund reported 5,400 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 129,700 shares. United Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Company has 20,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC).

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 404,764 shares to 1.36 million shares, valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,749 shares, and cut its stake in Morningstar Inc (NASDAQ:MORN).

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products And Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,567 shares to 14,046 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.51B for 25.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 160 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.15% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,230 shares. Oxbow Lc holds 7,586 shares. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 214 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chatham Cap Grp holds 19,510 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,906 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Girard Prns Limited has 1.33% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Zwj Inv Counsel invested 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 57,406 are held by Natl Bank Of Hawaii. Raymond James Svcs has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carlson Mgmt owns 23,416 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 30,844 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 172,134 shares. Kdi Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 183,387 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio.