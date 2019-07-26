As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Farr Miller & Washington Has Cut Holding by $20.66 Million; L & S Advisors Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Valuation Declined

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 261,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,123 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.54M, down from 693,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 4.45M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 5,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $875,000, down from 7,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 113.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 25/04/2018 – Industrials Up After Boeing Earnings – Industrials Roundup; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 18/04/2018 – Airlines began inspecting some Boeing 737s after the incident; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,003 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tru Of Vermont reported 18,779 shares. Crossvault Cap Limited Company invested 5.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hightower Advsrs Limited Com has 0.67% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 261,138 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.96% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Southpoint LP reported 2.43% stake. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 543 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 32,154 shares. Sabal Trust Company holds 2% or 59,118 shares in its portfolio. 790 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca. Janney Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,719 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 1.22% or 8,715 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.49% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. $7.83 million worth of stock was sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,301 shares to 53,762 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enter Pro Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD) by 37,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime sold $12.42M worth of stock or 177,457 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 74,332 shares. 4.01 million were accumulated by Century Incorporated. Mastrapasqua Asset holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 108,889 shares. Commercial Bank Of Stockton invested 1.14% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Transamerica Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Chilton Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cap Wealth Planning holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 10,875 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank stated it has 45,824 shares. Harbour Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.92% or 32,470 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 12,832 shares. Veritas Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Plancorp Limited Company reported 19,615 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.73% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).