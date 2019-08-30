As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Stake by $3.15 Million; Taylor Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) as Valuation Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 12,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.01. About 125,244 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS EXPANSION OF LABCORP NATIONAL PAC; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 12/03/2018 – LABCORP – PAYMENT OF CONTINGENT CASH INTEREST IS EXPECTED TO BE MADE ON SEPTEMBER 12, 2018; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87M, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 751,294 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.06% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 148 were reported by Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Com. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company holds 0.35% or 42,922 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Limited Co reported 0.38% stake. Mercer Advisers Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Century accumulated 91,341 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 1.58M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 0.06% or 65,700 shares in its portfolio. 2,318 were reported by Shanda Asset Ltd. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,350 shares. Pnc Services Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 37,489 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,585 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Company reported 27,565 shares. 4,095 are held by Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 earnings per share, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $272.42M for 14.83 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen holds 4.21% or 6.25 million shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,769 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability New York reported 17,447 shares stake. Osborne Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 146,706 shares. Nomura holds 17,816 shares. White Pine Capital Llc reported 0.6% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 31,837 shares. Moreover, St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc has 1.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 18,883 shares. Advisory Gp owns 0.07% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,300 shares. Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Diversified Tru invested in 0.06% or 15,385 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 41,651 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Paradigm Capital Management Ny holds 0.06% or 8,000 shares. 35,028 were reported by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.49% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3.15M shares.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03 million and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,169 shares to 9,482 shares, valued at $955.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ice Bofaml Blmbg Brcl Inv (FLRN) by 104,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,977 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us (ACWX).

