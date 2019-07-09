As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Position; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,113 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, down from 19,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $215.3. About 951,407 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 23/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Touted by Light Street’s Kacher Says at Sohn

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87M, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.96M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 10/04/2018 – GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott predicts success in reworking NAFTA for an ‘even better’ deal; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $18.74 million activity.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 199.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity.

