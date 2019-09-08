As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose, Saturna Capital Trimmed Position; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Selway Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Selway Asset Management increased its stake in Fedex (FDX) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management bought 2,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 24,511 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Fedex for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $2.07; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FedEx launches a service to improve the process of returning packages; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO SPEED 3 777 FREIGHTERS TO FISCAL 2020; 21/05/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars gala brings a night of 50’s-era style and classic Miami glamour to South Florida and; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO: TARIFFS ARE COUNTER PRODUCTIVE TO ECONOMIC GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide

Saturna Capital Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp sold 4,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 429,078 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.30M, down from 433,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 4.10 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.61 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

