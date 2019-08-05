As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Cut by $3.60 Million Its Holding; Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.86 Million; Valuation Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.47. About 10.49M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Surfline Chooses Split to Improve Phased Feature Rollouts; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT RELEASES MICROSOFT SECURE SCORE, ATTACK SIMULATOR; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 937,233 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 million; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Techn by 220,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Em Mkts Sm Cp (EWX) by 48,394 shares to 131,900 shares, valued at $5.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D U Resources Grp (NYSE:MDU) by 39,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom Technology Corp (NYSE:ACM).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.14 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

