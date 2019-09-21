As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, Park National Decreased Stake by $602,532; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $456,323

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 7,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 542,808 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.65M, down from 549,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adirondack Research Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Glynn Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Farmers Financial Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cookson Peirce & Company Inc stated it has 4.07% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Css Limited Company Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2,637 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc reported 52,117 shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 16,437 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9.90 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 253,482 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.08% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Northside Cap Management Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,009 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.62 million shares. Citizens & Northern reported 36,448 shares. Prudential Inc owns 3.43M shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsore by 6,696 shares to 75,988 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Mat (FTSM) by 12,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,545 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Two Canada provinces on board with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sanof (SNY), Abbott (ABT) Partner to Integrate Glucose Sensing and Insulin Delivery Technologies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,300 shares to 51,988 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHR).