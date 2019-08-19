As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, Holder Novare Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $316,790; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Boosted by $885,590

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 103,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.76. About 88,093 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 156,788 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 151,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $145.61. About 177,840 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Net $344M; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.52 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishare S&P 500 (IVV) by 3,147 shares to 14,734 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 2,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31,347 shares to 119,960 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,182 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).