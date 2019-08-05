As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Value Rose, Cypress Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Decreased Its Position by $677,406 as Stock Price Declined

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 27,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 199,419 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 226,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.76M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.03M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.29. About 179,128 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Rev $106.9M; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Responds to ESMA Statement; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 30/05/2018 – GAIN Capital to Sell GTX ECN Business to Deutsche Börse Group’s FX unit, 360T; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 12/03/2018 – GAIN Capital Clarifies Impact of U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for April 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Partners Llc reported 84,499 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 10,879 shares in its portfolio. Brown Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 11,937 shares. Covington Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 42,293 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Co reported 277,492 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Baker Avenue Asset LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 110,332 are owned by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.63M shares. Endurance Wealth has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1.60M shares. Accredited Invsts holds 0.25% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 15,466 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 39,204 shares or 0.25% of the stock. S&T Bancorp Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,653 shares. Aureus Asset Management stated it has 30,783 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $540.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 18,540 shares to 163,141 shares, valued at $13.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 12,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

