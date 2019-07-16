As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Share Price Rose, Tompkins Financial Has Increased Stake; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Value Rose, Hmi Capital Cut Its Stake by $1.68 Million

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.80 million, down from 6.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 870,256 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – Apollo Plans to Take Diamond Resorts Public; 30/04/2018 – Apollo Looking to Build a `GE Capital of Tomorrow,’ Zelter Says; 08/05/2018 – FIRSTGROUP PLC: Statement re withdrawal of Apollo; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED PRELIM PROPOSAL FRM APOLLO; 04/04/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO SAYS CO COMMENCED COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION AT UNIT IN AHMEDABAD; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES, EST. 19.50B; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – IPT: APOLLO SERIES 2018-1 TRUST RMBS ISSUE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 703.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp bought 53,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,010 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88 million, up from 7,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.69M for 14.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04M and $845.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M stated it has 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mckinley Cap Ltd Liability Company Delaware owns 404,286 shares. Doliver Ltd Partnership owns 7,762 shares. Regions Fincl has invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Linscomb Williams Inc reported 88,536 shares. Cidel Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 3,419 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 92,700 shares. Dupont accumulated 164,302 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 30,783 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 2,871 shares. Eagle Asset owns 0.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 436,741 shares. Diversified Company holds 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 15,385 shares. Barnett Incorporated owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paw Cap Corporation stated it has 9,000 shares. Menlo Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 38,583 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $526.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14,957 shares to 1,130 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,797 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VOOG).