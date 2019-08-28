As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Novare Capital Management Cut Holding by $316,790; Brave Asset Management Lifted Its Freeport (FCX) Position by $3.26 Million

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2290.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 271,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 283,248 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 689,119 shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT: INDONESIA IS IN TALKS WITH RIO ON GRASBERG DIVESTMENT; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282893 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 4,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 103,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, down from 107,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 73,881 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.23-$1.33; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6.

