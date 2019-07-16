As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; Fauquier Bankshares Va (FBSS) Share Price Rose While Castine Capital Management Boosted by $627,620 Its Holding

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 30,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.99M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 4.59 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (FBSS) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 31,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 99,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 1,721 shares traded or 18.69% up from the average. Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) has declined 1.73% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (FBSS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about UDR Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “May 16, 2019 – Capfinancial Partners, Llc Buys Vanguard Value, WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend Fund, iShares Core S&P 500, Sells Vanguard S&P 500, iShares Russell 2000, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth – GuruFocus.com” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fauquier Bankshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FBSS) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares to 795,203 shares, valued at $14.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 90,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,445 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 2 investors sold FBSS shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 727,725 shares or 0.60% less from 732,085 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,743 were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp. Eidelman Virant Capital invested in 79,608 shares or 1.09% of the stock. 64,676 were accumulated by Banc Funds Co Ltd Liability. Bank & Trust Of America De has 2,110 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc reported 4,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 3,553 shares. Captrust Advsr accumulated 1,250 shares or 0% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.47% or 46,781 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Lc reported 13,612 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) for 1,532 shares. Castine Lc stated it has 0.84% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 20,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 16,000 were accumulated by Avenir.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $36,060 activity. 21 shares valued at $404 were bought by FLORY DONNA D on Wednesday, January 30.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19B and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubbell Incorporated by 75,841 shares to 347,892 shares, valued at $41.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emergin Markets Min (EEMV) by 8,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Information Ser (NYSE:FIS).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.19 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.