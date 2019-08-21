As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Value Rose, Holder Garrison Financial Lifted Its Stake; New York Times Co (NYT) Shareholder Shannon River Fund Management Decreased Its Holding

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 1.38M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 233,937 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 24/05/2018 – New York Times Chairman, CNN Correspondent and Two Digital Trailblazers to Receive Top International Awards; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 29/05/2018 – NYTimes Communications: Exclusive: @DeBeers is getting into the lab-created diamond business with a new line of fashion jewelry; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 22/03/2018 – KSNV News 3: #BREAKING: New York Times obtains video of 1 October shooter in days before massacre; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: New York Times doc to close Tribeca Film Festival; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 28/03/2018 – Aaron Blake: BREAKING: NYT says ex-Trump lawyer John Dowd floated pardons for Manafort and Flyn

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 10.64M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 199,419 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 5,257 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.84 million shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.75% or 524,738 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 28,991 shares or 2.68% of all its holdings. Parthenon reported 37,519 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Central Savings Bank And has 5,328 shares. The Michigan-based Chemical Bancorp has invested 1.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hl Service Ltd Company reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Duff And Phelps Invest Mgmt Company owns 19,110 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schulhoff & Inc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 27,799 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 48,667 shares. 5,000 were reported by Westport Asset. Hilton Cap Ltd owns 2,160 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc. (NYSE:ACN) by 7,127 shares to 27,120 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,098 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd stated it has 416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 7,723 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 19,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 28,599 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 43,546 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 25,016 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 9,788 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 151,918 shares. Westport Asset holds 0.07% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 2,960 shares. Oz Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 5.14 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Granite Investment Prns Limited Co accumulated 1.17% or 625,593 shares. Barometer Mgmt reported 0.99% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fiduciary accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.