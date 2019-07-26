As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Market Valuation Rose, Dsm Capital Partners Decreased Stake by $36.84 Million; Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Increased Stake by $451,408

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 1,268 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 9,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $331.87. About 6.68 million shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290.1M; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ bonuses for top executives; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan a Netflix for News in Latest Services Push; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 466,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.59 million, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 1.84 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT BEGINS OCT STUDY IN CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE WITH STENT; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT EXPANDS CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIAS PORTFOLIO W/ FDA CLEARANCE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Contreras Jaime had sold 177,457 shares worth $12.42M on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartline Investment, Illinois-based fund reported 10,634 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd has 6.19% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Coho Ltd has 4.84% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 2.68 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 231,274 shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Limited invested 0.06% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Primecap Ca stated it has 0.68% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated holds 555,460 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 20,726 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 3,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 241,657 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Cypress Cap Grp Inc Inc reported 111,532 shares stake. Puzo Michael J stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78B and $6.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 183,860 shares to 711,885 shares, valued at $64.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 51Job (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 7,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has 266 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 78,987 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 6,403 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 2,992 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Baillie Gifford And, United Kingdom-based fund reported 7.58M shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hartford Invest Management accumulated 52,757 shares. Scotia Cap stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Third Point Ltd Co has invested 1.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Amf Pensionsforsakring has 1.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 314,382 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 233,002 shares. Fisher Asset holds 0% or 2,892 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 804 shares. 2,651 were accumulated by Charter Tru.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.