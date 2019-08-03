As Abb LTD Sponsored Adr (ABB) Stock Price Declined, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Decreased Holding; Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $368,000

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (ABB) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 35,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 88,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.63. About 2.93M shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 23/05/2018 – NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India Al-Ready; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME FOR COVESTRO ABB; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – ABB CEO says companies ‘need certainty’ to make decisions, amid trade tensions

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 272,743 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 280,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78M and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 33,500 shares to 100,400 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 178,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).