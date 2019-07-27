As Abb LTD Sponsored Adr (ABB) Shares Declined, Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Cut Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Santa Barbara Asset Management Cut Holding by $2.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (ABB) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 35,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 88,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.96 million shares traded or 79.22% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 19/04/2018 – ABB: Profitable growth; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS LATE CYCLE BUSINESS HAS STABILISED AND WILL GET BETTER TOWARDS END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc sold 21,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213.88 million, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 10/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Invests in AccessFintech, Commencing Series A Funding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.33% or 53,704 shares in its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 17,732 shares. Nwq Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 762,765 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Co owns 151,018 shares. Haverford Financial Ser reported 4.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Freestone Ltd owns 23,444 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky Retirement System accumulated 143,152 shares. Intact Investment Management invested in 0.35% or 96,700 shares. Citigroup reported 3.62 million shares. Marco Invest Management Limited Co has invested 3.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10,182 are held by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation.

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 277,926 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $167.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 320,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Limited.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

