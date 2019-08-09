As Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Raised Stake; Penn Davis Mcfarland Holds Position in Bristol (BMY)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23 million, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 1.43 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – ABB LTD ABBN.S CEO SAYS SAYS M&A IS ALWAYS AN OPTION; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – OFFERING $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.800% NOTES DUE 2020; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s 1Q Net Profit Fell as Revenue Rose; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 24/04/2018 – New Oncology Clinical Collaboration between Nektar and Takeda to Evaluate Combination of NKTR-214, a CD122-biased Agonist, and TAK-659, a Dual SYK and FLT-3 Inhibitor, in Liquid and Solid Tumors; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – PROPOSAL ON DISCLOSING RISKS RELATED TO CONCERN OVER DRUG PRICING STRATEGIES INCORPORATED INTO INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLANS WAS NOT APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Disc Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLY) by 10,006 shares to 32,627 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,336 shares, and cut its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $289.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34,630 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $21.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,453 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 0.41% stake. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc reported 72,501 shares stake. Moreover, Private Wealth has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,062 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 10,913 shares. Guardian Capital Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amica Retiree Med stated it has 7,076 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated invested in 44,530 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 4,457 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marathon Cap reported 13,907 shares. Birchview Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 20,000 shares. Jensen Inv accumulated 0.01% or 26,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). James Rech owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 819 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt LP reported 291,281 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.