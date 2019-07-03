As Abb LTD Spon Adr (ABB) Share Value Declined, Ledyard National Bank Has Raised by $5.54 Million Its Stake; As Citigroup (C) Market Valuation Rose, White Elm Capital Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Stake

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 255,130 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, up from 233,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Orocobre Target Price Cut 5% to A$7.60/Share by Citi; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – Julie VerHage: Scoop: SoFi is launching a credit card within the next year and just hired a former Citi Executive to help; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Abb Ltd Spon Adr (ABB) by 107.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 307,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 595,165 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.23M, up from 287,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Abb Ltd Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 1.61 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Discovery Adds Prada, Exits ABB, Cuts Neinor; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 06/03/2018 – ABB Earns North American Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for Digital Grid Communications; 29/03/2018 – ABB: ABB shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC FILES FOR OFFERING THREE NEW SERIES OF NOTES – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 22/03/2018 – GROWTHPOINT PROPERTIES ABB BOOKS ARE COVERED; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Beech Hill Advsrs owns 67,573 shares. Elkhorn Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,000 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 257,750 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 6,071 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 89,413 shares or 3.69% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 56,133 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Ellington Ltd has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Company holds 12,178 shares. Prudential reported 6.55M shares. 22,100 are owned by Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Arrow Corp holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Mgmt has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 4,981 shares.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 8,100 shares to 53,561 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 6,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,464 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. The insider Hu W. Bradford sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

