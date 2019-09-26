As Abb LTD (Adr) (ABB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Cullen Capital Management Cut by $1.55 Million Its Position; Eaton Vance Management Trimmed Stake in Netflix (NFLX) by $6.04 Million

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 16,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 324,745 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.28M, down from 341,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $263.31. About 7.32 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/04/2018 – Korea Times: LG U+ faces calls to be cautious in launching Netflix service; 14/05/2018 – VODACOM HAS PARTNERSHIP WITH NETFLIX TO SHOW VIDEO CONTENT; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Netflix Upgrades Due to Expectations for Continuing Strong Momentum of Global Subscriber and Rev Growth Intermediate-term; 29/03/2018 – Mike George Envisions Qurate Retail as the Netflix of Commerce; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 20/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Poehler to Direct, Star In and Produce Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd. (Adr) (ABB) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc analyzed 77,550 shares as the company's stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 213,430 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28 million, down from 290,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abb Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 969,800 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 31,230 shares to 966,260 shares, valued at $58.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 61,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Siemens Ag (SMAWF).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

