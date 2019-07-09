As Abb LTD (ABB) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.01 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Shareholder Botty Investors Has Cut Position as Stock Price Rose

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 15.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 56,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 313,745 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, down from 370,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 2.12 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 19/04/2018 – The Swiss engineering giant ABB is seeing strong growth momentum in developing markets ranging from Asia to Africa; 20/03/2018 – Marine Link: ABB to Equip AET’s New Shuttle Tankers; 07/05/2018 – Heliospectra: ABB and Heliospectra AB join forces in the Middle East and Africa; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 876,232 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. had sold 654 shares worth $22,583.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $84.61 million for 14.17 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ntwk invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 21,371 were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Renaissance Tech Limited Company stated it has 0.02% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Delphi Management Ma invested in 50,742 shares or 1.62% of the stock. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 1,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Orinda Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 50,000 shares. Cap Advsr Llc reported 2,026 shares. Cls Invests accumulated 669 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability reported 20,800 shares. C V Starr & Co holds 2.81% or 25,000 shares. Wellington Shields Commerce Limited Liability holds 27,410 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Incorporated reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Ohio-based Dean Inv Associate Limited Com has invested 0.34% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0.03% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).